Tinubu Signs Nigerian Ports Economic Regulatory Agency Bill

Abuja, Nigeria: Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu signed the Nigerian Ports Economic Regulatory Agency Bill, 2026 into law, establishing a statutory economic regulator for the national port sector.

Okay News reports that the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Dr. Pius Akutah, announced the presidential assent in a social media post. “Nigerian Port Economic Regulatory Agency Act, 2026. Thank you Mr. President for making it a reality,” Akutah said.

The Federal Government of Nigeria designated the Nigerian Shippers’ Council as the interim economic regulator of the country’s ports in 2014, pending the enactment of a substantive law. Prior to this legislation, the council performed its regulatory functions based on government policy directives rather than a dedicated statutory framework.

The legislation gives the regulatory body legal authority to oversee economic activities within the sector, including tariffs, rates, charges, market competition, licensing of port service providers, and the resolution of commercial disputes.

The National Assembly of Nigeria initially passed the bill before Tinubu withheld his signature due to concerns regarding overlapping functions with the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency. Lawmakers revised the legislation to delineate jurisdictional responsibilities and passed the amended version in April 2026.