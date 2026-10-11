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Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged state governments to use higher revenues to improve living standards, healthcare and education, following the World Bank’s latest assessment of the country’s economy and state spending.

The appeal was contained in a reissued State House statement dated October 11, 2026, signed by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy.

“I urge state governments to use their higher revenues more prudently and prioritise projects that improve the living standards of Nigerians, and the health and education of our people,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu welcomed the bank’s October Nigeria Development Update and said its findings supported his administration’s decisions to remove the petrol subsidy, unify the foreign exchange market and strengthen fiscal discipline.

“The dividends of reform are becoming visible. But more work remains to ensure they fully translate into better living standards for every household, starting with lower food prices and decent jobs for our young people,” he said.

Okay News reports that the World Bank’s October 8 assessment put the rise in gross federation revenues at 69% between 2023 and 2025 after adjusting for inflation. States received the largest increase in revenue flows.

The bank said total state revenues rose by about 93% in real terms over that period, while spending increased by about 92%. Transport infrastructure recorded the largest spending increase.

Spending on health, education and social protection also rose, but more slowly than spending on economic infrastructure. As Okay News previously reported, education’s share of state expenditure fell from 14.9% in 2021 to 12.1% in 2025, despite an increase in the amount spent.

Tinubu said the federal government would expand targeted cash transfers, which he said had reached more than 10 million households. He also pledged faster deployment of compressed natural gas, higher agricultural productivity and improved access to affordable healthcare and education.

The World Bank said economic growth had stabilised the poverty rate for the first time since 2019. It forecast a gradual decline in poverty, with economic growth averaging 4.4% between 2026 and 2028.

The bank also said inflation remained elevated and continued to reduce household purchasing power.