Tinubu Swears In Abel Enitan as Head of Civil Service

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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Tinubu swore in Abel Enitan as the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation at the State House in Abuja on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

The ceremony followed the retirement of former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, who stepped down after reaching the statutory retirement age of 60. Okay News reports that Bola Tinubu appointed Enitan on August 19, 2026, with the appointment taking effect on August 27, 2026.

During the formal handover ceremony on Thursday, Walson-Jack presented her handover note to Enitan covering the period from Wednesday, August 14, 2024 to August 27, 2026. Walson-Jack said, “To hand over to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr Enitan Abel, her handover note for the period covering Wednesday 14th August 2024 to 27 August 2026.” The two officials exchanged a handshake after signing official documents.

In announcing the appointment, Tinubu said Enitan “brings considerable institutional experience and a deep understanding of how the Federal Civil Service works to his new responsibility.” Tinubu charged the new Head of Service to lead a service that is “professional, merit-driven, accountable, innovative, and responsive to Nigerians’ needs and aspirations.” The president also expressed appreciation to Walson-Jack for her service and for the “reforms, impact and innovations witnessed in the Civil Service during her tenure.”

Prior to his appointment, Enitan, who hails from Osun State, served as the most senior Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service for 7 years and 7 months. His previous roles include Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, the Office of the Vice President, and the Federal Ministry of Education.

Born on December 12, 1966, Enitan attended Ajibode Grammar School in Ibadan and the College of Arts and Science in Ile-Ife. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Banking from the University of Lagos in 1988 and earned a Master of Science degree in Public Policy Analysis from Nasarawa State University in 2015.