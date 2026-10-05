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Tinubu Declares Three-Day Mourning Over Ondo Air Force Crash

Tinubu has ordered three days of national mourning and flags at half-mast nationwide after the Air Force crash in Ondo State.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu seated in light-blue attire and a red patterned cap.
File photo: Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu.

Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has declared three days of national mourning for Nigerian Air Force personnel who died in Monday’s aircraft crash in Ondo State, southwestern Nigeria.

His special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced the decision in a statement on Monday, October 5.

Okay News reports that Tinubu also directed flags to be flown at half-mast nationwide as a mark of respect for the personnel.

The ATR-42 aircraft crashed near a naval base in Igbokoda while travelling from Benin to Lagos, according to the presidency. It was carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members.

The mourning statement did not give a numerical death toll.

Tinubu said: “This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation.”

The president had earlier ordered the Air Force to investigate the cause of the crash and commended its search and rescue response.

The Air Force will release the officers’ names after contacting their families, Onanuga said.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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