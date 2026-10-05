Tinubu Declares Three-Day Mourning Over Ondo Air Force Crash

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Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has declared three days of national mourning for Nigerian Air Force personnel who died in Monday’s aircraft crash in Ondo State, southwestern Nigeria.

His special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced the decision in a statement on Monday, October 5.

Okay News reports that Tinubu also directed flags to be flown at half-mast nationwide as a mark of respect for the personnel.

The ATR-42 aircraft crashed near a naval base in Igbokoda while travelling from Benin to Lagos, according to the presidency. It was carrying 25 passengers and seven crew members.

The mourning statement did not give a numerical death toll.

Tinubu said: “This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation.”

The president had earlier ordered the Air Force to investigate the cause of the crash and commended its search and rescue response.

The Air Force will release the officers’ names after contacting their families, Onanuga said.