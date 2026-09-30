Tinubu to Address Nigerians on 66th Independence Day

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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will make a nationwide broadcast to the people of Nigeria on Thursday morning, October 1, 2026, to commemorate the nation’s 66th Independence Anniversary, State House correspondents reported from the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday evening, September 30, 2026.

The announcement was conveyed in an official presidential press statement issued in Abuja by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirming the ceremonial arrangements for the annual national day celebrations.

Okay News reports that the presidential broadcast is scheduled to air at 7:00 a.m. West Africa Time, serving as the central executive address marking 66 years of sovereign nationhood since Nigeria attained independence on October 1, 1960.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will address the nation on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 7 a.m., to mark Nigeria’s 66th Independence anniversary,” Onanuga stated in the official presidential release.

The Presidency advised all terrestrial television and radio stations, direct-to-home satellite networks, and registered electronic media organizations across the federation to interconnect with the joint national network feeds of the Nigerian Television Authority and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the live transmission of the address.

The annual speech comes after the Federal Government formally declared Thursday, October 1, 2026, as a statutory national public holiday to enable citizens across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory observe the independence festivities.

President Tinubu, who returned to Lagos earlier in the week following his working vacation in Europe, is expected to use the national address to review the administration’s ongoing economic stabilization initiatives, reiterate commitments to food security and critical national infrastructure, and outline security measures aimed at protecting vulnerable agrarian communities across the federation.

The nationwide morning broadcast will be followed by low-key ceremonial activities and public lectures organized by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the 66th Independence Anniversary across the country.