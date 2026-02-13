Tinubu to Inaugurate Projects, Attend Argungu Festival in Kebbi

President Bola Tinubu will travel to Kebbi State in northwestern Nigeria on Saturday for a one-day official visit that will include the commissioning of newly completed state projects and participation in the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival. The trip highlights federal engagement with state-led infrastructure development and cultural tourism initiatives.

Okay News reports that the visit was confirmed in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy. According to the statement, President Tinubu will formally inaugurate several projects delivered under the administration of Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris as part of efforts aimed at strengthening infrastructure and economic growth within the state.

During his stay, the President will also serve as Special Guest of Honour at the 61st edition of the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival. The annual event takes place along the historic Matan Fada riverside in Argungu, a town known for its longstanding cultural traditions. The festival is regarded as one of Africa’s most prominent heritage events and has been recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Government officials say the President’s participation reflects broader federal support for subnational development efforts and the preservation of Nigeria’s cultural heritage. The Argungu festival, which attracts visitors from across Nigeria and abroad, is also viewed as an important driver of tourism and local economic activity in Kebbi State.