﻿Tinubu to Skip UNGA as Presidency Denies Friction With US

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ABUJA, Nigeria — Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will not attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, marking his third consecutive absence from the global gathering.

Nigeria’s Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Protocol, Ademola Osodi, confirmed the decision on Sunday, September 20, 2026, stating that Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, will instead lead the national delegation. Okay News reports that Ademola Osodi dismissed suggestions of diplomatic friction between Nigeria and the United States, describing the claims as “an old chestnut” during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics program.

Ademola Osodi stated that Bola Ahmed Tinubu had previously visited the United States on multiple occasions, citing a trip where the president attended the New York Stock Exchange and a recent transit through Los Angeles en route to Yokohama, Japan, for the Japanese Development Agency. He noted that Bola Ahmed Tinubu spent several days in Los Angeles before travelling to Japan.

Defending the decision, Ademola Osodi stated that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is focusing on domestic issues, including security and the economy. He added that Nigeria’s international standing will remain unaffected, noting that Nigeria holds diverse interests across continental bodies and groups of the South-South such as BRICS. He stated that Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Jimoh Ibrahim, will also be present to support the delegation.

The decision has drawn criticism from Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar. In a statement issued through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku Abubakar questioned the president’s absence despite reports that seating arrangements had been prepared near US President, Donald Trump.

“Vice President Shettima may represent Nigeria capably, but representation by delegation cannot permanently substitute for the personal authority, visibility and responsibility of the President,” Phrank Shaibu said.

“The seat was secured, but the President disappeared,” Phrank Shaibu said.