Tinubu To Visit Yola To Open New Road, School, And Public Buildings

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is scheduled to pay an official one-day visit to Adamawa State in northeastern Nigeria on Monday, February 16, 2026, according to a State House press release issued on Sunday, February 15, 2026.

The visit comes less than 48 hours after the President made a similar trip to Kebbi State in northwestern Nigeria. Okay News reports that the Adamawa trip will focus on commissioning completed projects and meeting key leaders in the state.

During the visit, President Tinubu is expected to inaugurate several projects in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, and Jimeta, its adjoining urban area. One of the major projects listed for commissioning is the eight-lane Galadima Aminu Road, which links Gimba to the state capital.

The President is also billed to inaugurate a model school that includes pre-primary, primary, and junior secondary classes.

Other projects on the inauguration list include a new multipurpose hall, a remodelled High Court, a newly built officers’ complex, and a renovated Government House.

The statement added that President Tinubu will meet top government officials and traditional rulers, and interact with residents before returning to Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital city, after the day’s activities.