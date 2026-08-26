Tinubu Urges NLNG to End Gas Flaring, Expand Domestic Supply

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ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged the management and board of Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited to eliminate gas flaring across the country’s petroleum fields and channel all available gas reserves toward domestic economic growth, industrialization, and affordable household energy access.

The President delivered the charge at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, during a high-level briefing with the NLNG executive board, led by its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Adeleye Falade.

Okay News reports that Tinubu reiterated his administration’s commitment to expanding fiscal and regulatory incentives for gas commercialization, noting that underground mineral resources deliver real economic value only when converted into domestic productivity and tangible relief for citizens.

“My major concern is the domestic utilisation, where you must be able to take out the flaring and convert potential environmental liability to what could be strategically and economically beneficial to the consumers in the country,” Tinubu said. “Yes, you are doing great to really want the revenue up and taking advantage of international interests so that Nigeria might be deriving benefits, but help us back home.”

The President commended the leadership team for sustaining strong corporate governance and steady returns on investment, assuring them of state support to resolve operational bottlenecks.

“We look straight far into the future, and I believe that this country has what it takes; but whatever asset that we have in the ground is nothing unless it’s brought up to service the economy, the people, and realisation of a good return on investment,” the President added. “Think of people, the need for domestication of some of these energy requirements and pricing mechanisms so that the ordinary man will feel it.”

Briefing the President on the company’s operational trajectory, Engineer Falade disclosed that NLNG has generated over $150 billion (approximately ₦231 trillion) in gross revenue since its incorporation, distributing about $47 billion (approximately ₦72.38 trillion) in cumulative dividends to its shareholders, including the Federal Government of Nigeria, which holds a 49 percent equity interest through NNPC Limited.

Falade revealed that improved crude oil production and enhanced pipeline security in the Niger Delta have enabled NLNG to ramp up operational output from 60 percent capacity—which previously limited operations to four of its six liquefaction trains—to five fully active trains, with all liquefied petroleum gas (LPG/cooking gas) production dedicated entirely to the Nigerian domestic market.

He added that the company is actively preparing to inaugurate the multi-billion-dollar Train 7 expansion project, which will expand NLNG’s overall production capacity by 35 percent and reinforce Nigeria’s five percent share of the global LNG market.

The Managing Director also informed President Tinubu that the construction of the landmark 39-kilometre Bonny-Bodo Road and Bridge project—a critical transport corridor connecting the island community of Bonny to mainland Rivers State, fully funded by NLNG under the federal Tax Credit Scheme—has been completed and is awaiting formal commissioning.