Tinubu Urges Peaceful Conduct as FCT, Kano and Rivers Head to Polls

Abuja, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on voters, political actors and security agencies to maintain order and restraint during Saturday’s elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kano and Rivers States.

In a statement issued on Friday, the President urged Nigerians to approach the polls calmly and responsibly, stressing that democracy flourishes in an atmosphere of tolerance and mutual respect. He appealed to political parties, candidates and their supporters to avoid violence, provocative rhetoric and any actions that could undermine the credibility of the process.

The elections will see the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conduct area council polls across the six councils of the FCT, alongside bye-elections in Ahoada East II and Khana II constituencies in Rivers State, and Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.

President Tinubu cautioned security agencies against high-handedness or intimidation, reminding them that their duty is to safeguard lives, property and the integrity of the ballot. He also called on INEC to strengthen public trust by ensuring smooth accreditation, transparent collation and prompt transmission of results in line with the 2026 Electoral Act.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to credible elections, the President expressed confidence that residents of the FCT, Kano and Rivers would demonstrate civic responsibility and produce outcomes that truly reflect the will of the people.