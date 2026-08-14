August 14, 2026

Tinubu Urges Peaceful Osun Governorship Election, Orders Security for Voters and INEC Officials

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Tinubu Urges Peaceful Osun Governorship Election, Orders Security for Voters and INEC Officials
Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Tinubu has urged voters in Osun State to participate peacefully in Saturday’s governorship election and directed security agencies to protect voters and electoral officials.

Tinubu called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the August 15 election is free, fair and transparent, saying the process should reflect the will of Osun voters. Okay News reports that 15 candidates are contesting the election, including incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke, APC candidate Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji and ADC candidate Najeem Salaam.

The president also urged voters to come out and cast their ballots while avoiding actions that could disrupt the election. He assured residents that measures had been put in place to protect them before, during and after the polls.

Tinubu directed the Inspector-General of Police and other security chiefs involved in the election to provide maximum security at polling units and prevent troublemakers from disrupting voting.

He specifically called for the protection of voters and electoral officials so they can perform their duties without fear or intimidation.

“The election must be transparent, free and fair,” Tinubu said, urging INEC to protect the integrity of the process.

He described the Osun election as an opportunity for INEC to demonstrate its preparedness for the 2027 general elections, calling it the final off-cycle governorship election before the next nationwide polls.

Tinubu said the government expects the outcome of Saturday’s election to accurately reflect the choice of Osun voters.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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