Tinubu Vows to Revive Nigeria’s Refineries After Restructuring

ABUJA, Nigeria – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged to revive Nigeria’s refineries after a comprehensive review and restructuring, saying the facilities will not be allowed to waste away after years of public investment.

Tinubu made the commitment on Thursday when he received the national leadership of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) at the State House. Okay News reports that the president said the government would first conduct detailed research and technical assessments to identify the structural, operational, financial and management problems affecting the refineries.

“The refineries that you mentioned are going to come back to work,” Tinubu said, adding that the government was working on a “resetting” and structural overhaul of the facilities and their economics.

The president stressed that simply producing smoke or flames from a refinery would not mean it was functioning effectively, saying the facilities must ultimately become profitable and deliver the value for which they were built.

Tinubu said he had accepted responsibility for the country’s existing assets and liabilities and would work to fix the refineries for the benefit of Nigerians, regardless of the problems inherited from previous administrations.

The president also said constitutional issues surrounding the implementation of local government autonomy were being reviewed and could be fine-tuned, while appealing for understanding among stakeholders.

He further promised greater involvement for NUPENG in the implementation of the government’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative, but challenged the union to ensure the benefits of the programme reach ordinary commuters.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris praised NUPENG for acknowledging what he described as positive outcomes from Tinubu’s economic reforms, saying the development had helped reduce tensions between the government and organised labour.

NUPENG President Salimon Akanni Oladiti commended Tinubu for removing the fuel subsidy, describing the decision as courageous and saying it had freed resources for infrastructure and other areas of the economy.

Oladiti also praised the government’s road construction and rehabilitation projects, including the 750-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway.

He nevertheless urged the president to maintain efforts to revive the refineries, arguing that functional facilities would improve Nigeria’s energy security, reduce dependence on imported petroleum products and create jobs.

The NUPENG delegation later decorated Tinubu as the Grand Patron of the union.