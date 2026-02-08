Tinubu’s Horse Wins Top Prize at Renewed Hope International Race

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s horse, Ramadan, emerged overall winner of the International Renewed Hope Horse Racing Competition held on Saturday in Daura, Katsina State.

The horse secured the prestigious Presidential Cup after an intense 1,600-metre race, beating top contenders from across the region to claim a saloon car and a cash reward.

According to information made available to Okay News, the colourful event also featured several other high-profile races, including the Governor Dikko Umaru Radda Cup, where Badauri claimed victory, while Lailatul Qadr finished second in multiple categories. Winners across the major races went home with cars and cash prizes, underscoring the growing scale and competitiveness of the tournament.

The competition, organised by the Horse Racing Federation of Nigeria, attracted participants from Nigeria, Niger Republic and Burkina Faso, reinforcing Daura’s reputation as a rising centre for equestrian sports and cultural tourism.

Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda and the Emir of Daura, HRH Umar Faruq Umar, were among dignitaries who attended the event, praising it for promoting unity and preserving regional heritage.