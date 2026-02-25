Tiwa Savage Launches Music Foundation To Empower African Creatives

Global Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has unveiled the Tiwa Savage Music Foundation, a non-profit initiative aimed at providing music education, mentorship and industry access to emerging African artists.

Announcing the project in an Instagram post seen by Okay News, the singer said that after years of building her career internationally, she is now focused on investing in talent at home. The foundation seeks to empower underrepresented creatives by bridging gaps in access to world-class training and professional networks within the music industry.

As part of its flagship initiative, the foundation is partnering with Berklee College of Music to host the “Berklee in Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Intensive Music Program.” The four-day programme is scheduled to take place in Lagos from April 23 to 26, 2026.

The intensive course will select 100 participants to receive training in music production, songwriting, sound engineering and the business of music. Participants will also benefit from mentorship and exposure to industry experts. Applications are open from February 24 to March 20, 2026, and selected candidates will receive full funding.

Through the foundation, Savage aims to contribute to the long-term growth of Africa’s music industry by equipping young creatives with practical skills and global-standard opportunities.