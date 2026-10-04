Today

Tiwa Savage Reportedly Replies to Teni’s Boxing Challenge

Teni challenged Tiwa Savage in an October 2 Instagram post. Tiwa reportedly replied ‘Pick a date’; the exchange does not confirm a booked fight.

By Damilola A.
Published
Separate portraits of Tiwa Savage on the left and Teni on the right
Tiwa Savage (left) and Teni. Photos: Tiwa Savage Music Foundation; Somelightediting / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0). Cropped and combined.

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has reportedly replied “Pick a date” to fellow musician Teni’s playful challenge to a boxing match.

Teni posted the challenge on her verified Instagram account on October 2, addressing Tiwa directly in the caption: “MAMA!!! MAKE WE FIGHT @tiwasavage”.

In the same caption, Teni joked that she would apologise outside the boxing ring. The original post establishes her challenge, while Tiwa’s reported response has circulated separately.

The caption does not give a fight date or venue. The playful exchange does not confirm that a boxing event has been booked.

Corrections and tips
Recommendations

Recommended for you

Advertisement

About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Your Okay News

Reader center