Tiwa Savage Reportedly Replies to Teni’s Boxing Challenge

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Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has reportedly replied “Pick a date” to fellow musician Teni’s playful challenge to a boxing match.

Teni posted the challenge on her verified Instagram account on October 2, addressing Tiwa directly in the caption: “MAMA!!! MAKE WE FIGHT @tiwasavage”.

In the same caption, Teni joked that she would apologise outside the boxing ring. The original post establishes her challenge, while Tiwa’s reported response has circulated separately.

The caption does not give a fight date or venue. The playful exchange does not confirm that a boxing event has been booked.