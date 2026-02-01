Tottenham Fight Back to Hold Manchester City in 2–2 Premier League Thriller

Tottenham Hotspur produced a spirited second-half comeback to earn a dramatic 2–2 draw against Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

City looked in control at halftime after first-half goals from Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo handed the visitors a comfortable 2–0 lead.

Spurs responded strongly after the break, pulling one back through an own goal by Marc Guehi before Dominic Solanke struck a well-taken equaliser in the 70th minute.

Okay News reports that Tottenham dominated large spells of the second half, forcing City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma into several key saves as the hosts pushed for a winner.

Despite nine minutes of added time and late chances for both sides, neither team could find a decisive goal, leaving the contest level at full time.

The draw slows Manchester City’s title push while giving Tottenham a confidence boost as they continue their Premier League campaign.