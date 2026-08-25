Tottenham Sign Savinho from Man City in £75m Deal

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LONDON, United Kingdom – Tottenham signed Brazilian winger Savinho from Manchester City on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, for a reported initial fee of £75 million ($102 million).

Okay News reports that Tottenham announced the transfer in an official statement, taking the club’s overall outlay in the transfer market beyond £300 million in the current window.

“It’s taken a while but I’m very happy to be here,” Savinho said in a Tottenham statement. “It’s a wonderful opportunity at a brilliant club with one of the best managers in the world. As soon as I spoke to the head coach I knew I had to come. He told me he wants to help me reach the highest level and I believe we can do that together, as a team.”

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi spoke following the announcement.

“Savio is a player who brings energy, imagination and quality in wide positions. He has the courage to attack defenders and the ability to change a game with his creativity,” De Zerbi said. “We’re very pleased to have him with us, and I’m looking forward to working with him, helping him continue to grow and seeing him bring his personality to the team.”

De Zerbi helped Tottenham avoid relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, preventing a drop into the second tier of English football for the first time in 49 years. Tottenham began the current season with a 3-0 defeat to Brentford. Savinho adds to recent arrivals Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, and Jan Paul van Hecke, alongside Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson, and Martin Dubravka, who joined on free transfers.

Manchester City could receive up to an additional £10 million in add-ons under the agreement. Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush is also set to depart Manchester for north London before the transfer window closes next week.

Savinho previously joined Manchester City from Troyes, a club controlled by City Football Group, for £30 million in 2024 following a loan spell at Girona. In 84 appearances over two seasons at Manchester City, Savinho scored seven times as the club missed out on Premier League and Champions League titles in Pep Guardiola‘s final two seasons in charge.