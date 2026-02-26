Transcorp’s 2025 Profit Jumps 31% to N179.5 Billion, Dividend Raised to N2 per Share

Lagos, Nigeria – Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp) has released its 2025 audited results, reporting a profit before tax of N179.50 billion (approximately $114.7 million), representing a 31.35 percent increase from N136.67 billion recorded in 2024, driven by strong operating performance across its investment portfolio.

Okay News reports that profit after tax rose to N135.91 billion from N94.09 billion in the prior year, while revenue climbed 33.40 percent to N544.14 billion. The Board has recommended a full-year dividend of N2.00 per share, comprising 40 kobo interim dividend already paid and a proposed final dividend of N1.60 per share. Total assets crossed the N1 trillion milestone, rising 33.37 percent to N1.00 trillion, with total equity growing 47.04 percent to N353.39 billion.

Chairman Tony Elumelu described the results as decisive, reflecting the power of a deliberately diversified portfolio, disciplined execution, and unwavering belief in Nigeria’s long-term potential. He noted that in power, the Group’s integrated energy strategy translated into measurable capacity growth, with Transcorp Power increasing available capacity to 625 megawatts and TransAfam Power tripling peak generation capacity to 270 megawatts, positioning the business as a structural contributor to Nigeria’s energy security.

Group CEO Dr. Owen Omogiafo said crossing the N1 trillion total assets milestone is a defining achievement, validating the strength of the platform and investor confidence. She added that the Group closed the year with strong momentum following 47 percent growth in shareholders’ funds and sustained profitability. Gross profit rose 40.32 percent to N274.55 billion, while operating profit increased 38.08 percent to N192.88 billion. Earnings per share climbed to 844 kobo from 145 kobo in the prior year.

The strong financial performance across power, hospitality, and energy segments demonstrates the benefits of Transcorp’s diversified portfolio strategy. Sustained financial performance will depend on continued operational execution and stable macroeconomic conditions.