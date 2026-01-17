Transmission Company Schedules Planned Power Outage In Sokoto For Maintenance Work

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which manages the national electricity transmission infrastructure across the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has announced a planned power interruption affecting parts of Sokoto Town in northwestern Nigeria due to scheduled maintenance activities.

In a public statement issued on Saturday and signed by the company’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, the Transmission Company of Nigeria explained that it would be carrying out “annual preventive maintenance on the 30/40 Megavolt Ampere (MVA) power transformer at the Sokoto Transmission Substation on Saturday, 17 January 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.”

According to the Transmission Company of Nigeria, the maintenance procedure means that the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), which distributes electricity to customers in the region, “will be unable to receive bulk electricity from the affected transformer to off-take electricity for distribution to customers” during the stated period.

Areas expected to experience the temporary outage include “parts of Sokoto Town, including Sama Road, Abuja Road, Gagi Area, Minanata Area, Old Airport, and the Army Barracks.”

According to the Transmission Company of Nigeria, the maintenance exercise is part of an upgrade and reliability program aimed at improving long-term power supply performance in the northwestern region. The company noted that “the planned maintenance is necessary to ensure the continued safety, reliability, and efficient operation of the transmission equipment supplying electricity to the area.”

Residents were urged to cooperate during the exercise as the company seeks to increase energy delivery efficiency. “TCN sincerely regrets any inconvenience this temporary outage may cause electricity customers in the affected locations and appreciates their understanding as efforts are made to improve power system performance,” the statement added.

