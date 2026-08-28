Troops Neutralise Over 21 Terrorists in Adamawa State.

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ABUJA, Nigeria: Joint military forces neutralised more than 21 Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists during a search-and-rescue operation in Adamawa State on August 27, 2026.

Okay News reports that Nigeria’s Acting Military Information Officer, Capt. Mohammed Goni, disclosed the operation in a statement on August 28, 2026. He said the joint force comprised a Special Tactical Team from Nigeria’s Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and newly inducted troops of the 226 Battalion, deployed to Sector 4 in Adamawa State under Operation Hadin Kai, following directives from Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu.

Acting on credible intelligence, troops executed a stealth insertion into the Kopre Mountain area of Hong Local Government Area before launching an attack on the terrorist camp in the early hours of Thursday. The mission was part of sustained efforts to locate and rescue abducted victims, including persons taken from the Mussa community in May 2026 and school children kidnapped from Lassa in June 2026.

Troops engaged the insurgents in two separate encounters, neutralising over 21 terrorists while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. Forces subsequently took control of the location, dismantled the camp, and destroyed supporting logistics infrastructure.

During exploitation of the site, troops destroyed several motorcycles, bicycles, and jerry cans containing Premium Motor Spirit used for insurgent logistics. Military personnel also recovered AK-47 rifles, magazines, and a quantity of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

The Military High Command commended the ONSA Special Tactical Team and Operation Hadin Kai troops for their coordination, while the Joint Task Force (North East) stated that intelligence-driven operations will continue until all abducted persons are located and rescued.