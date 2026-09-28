Troops Rescue 10 Kidnapped Victims in Zamfara State

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

ABUJA, Nigeria — Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma rescued 10 kidnapped victims and foiled two abduction attempts during separate operations across Zamfara State, Nigeria, on September 27, 2026.

Okay News reports that Operation Fansan Yamma Media Information Officer for Sector 2, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, disclosed the details in an official statement released on Monday, September 28, 2026.

Troops operating in Maru Local Government Area responded to reports that terrorists had abducted villagers at Kade Daba Village in Kanoma District. Soldiers mobilised to the scene and engaged the attackers, initially rescuing three victims before retrieving one additional person in subsequent operational sweeps.

In a separate incident along the Tsafe-Funtua road in Tsafe Local Government Area, military personnel conducting picketing duties responded to sporadic gunfire near Kwanoni. The unit intercepted the withdrawing armed group on surrounding elevated terrain, forcing them to abandon the site. Prior to the arrival of the military unit, the attackers set a Sharon vehicle ablaze after its occupants fled the scene, while soldiers retrieved six individuals from a second vehicle that had lost control during the shooting before towing the vehicle to clear traffic.

The Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma, commended the personnel for their response and reaffirmed that security forces will maintain offensive operations against terrorist groups across the region.