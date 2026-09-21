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SOKOTO, Nigeria — Troops of the Joint Task Force North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma, rescued 23 kidnapped victims and arrested four suspected members of the Lakurawa terrorist group during separate operations across Sokoto State on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

The Media Information Officer of JTF North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma, Lt-Col. Aliyu Danja, announced the development in a statement issued on September 21, 2026. Danja stated that troops of Sector 2 responded to an attack on Sabon Gari in Wurno Local Government Area, where terrorists opened fire and forced residents to flee, leading troops to engage the attackers and rescue six victims. One injured civilian received medical evacuation to a health facility. Okay News reports that JTF North-West, Operation Fansan Yamma troops foiled additional terrorist attacks across Wurno, Sabon Birni, and Isa Local Government Areas.

In Sabon Birni Local Government Area, troops established an ambush along the Sabon Birni–Takatsaba Road around Chabe Biyu following intelligence on terrorist movements. The forces engaged the approaching group with firepower and forced them to flee.

During a separate operation along the Isa–Kwanar Isa–Shinkafi Road in Isa Local Government Area, troops responded to a distress call and engaged terrorists in the area. Danja said, “Exploitation of the area led to the rescue of 17 kidnapped civilians. One of the rescued victims, who sustained a fracture, was immediately evacuated to the General Hospital, Isa, for medical attention.”

In Illela Local Government Area, troops acted on intelligence regarding the movement of suspected terrorists driving rustled cattle from Sarma Village. Military personnel set up a snap checkpoint, arrested four suspected members of the Lakurawa terrorist group, and recovered six cows. The suspects and livestock remain in military custody for further investigation.