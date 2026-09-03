Troops Rescue Six Kidnapped Victims in Kebbi State

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KEBBI, Nigeria — Troops of Sector 2, Operation Fansan Yamma, rescued six kidnapped victims on Sept. 2, 2026, following credible intelligence on suspected terrorist activity at Mehinua Village along the Wasagu-Ayu Road in the Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Media Information Officer Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja made the rescue known in an official statement. Okay News reports that Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja detailed how security forces intercepted the armed group during the operation.

“Acting on the intelligence, troops swiftly mobilised to the scene, where they made contact with the terrorists and engaged them with a high volume of fire,” Danja said.

The intense firefight forced the assailants to abandon their captives and flee the scene. Sector 2 personnel recovered the hostages without any recorded injuries to the civilians.

“Troops’ prompt intervention forced the terrorists to flee and abandon their victims,” Danja said. “Following the engagement, troops successfully rescued the six kidnapped victims unharmed.”

Military authorities subsequently transferred the rescued individuals and their vehicle to local leaders in the area.

“The rescued victims and the vehicle were subsequently handed over to the relevant community authorities for further necessary action,” Danja said.”The successful rescue operation demonstrates the resolve by the troops of Operation Fansan Yamma to safeguard the lives and property of law-abiding citizens across the Joint Operations Area,” Danja said. ” Operation Fansan Yamma appreciates the general public for its continuous support and urges them to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities within their localities to the nearest security outpost for prompt action.”