Troops Thwart Attack, Arrest Suspect in Kaduna

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KADUNA, Nigeria — Troops of the Joint Task Force North-West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, thwarted a suspected terrorist attack, recovered an AK-47 rifle, and arrested a suspected criminal during separate operations in Kaduna State, Nigeria, between September 23, 2026, and September 24, 2026.

Okay News reports that troops of Sector 1 acted on credible intelligence regarding the movement of terrorists through the bushes around Rijana, Kachia Local Government Area.

The Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force North-West, Lt. Col. Aliyu Danja, issued a statement on Saturday, September 26, 2026, confirming that military personnel swiftly mobilized to the area, laid an ambush, and engaged the terrorists upon sighting them.

Following the engagement, troops conducted a follow-up exploitation of the general area, which resulted in the recovery of 1 AK-47 rifle and 1 magazine loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, alongside 1 magazine carrier and 1 military jungle hat.

In a separate clearance operation conducted on the same day in Awom village, located in Kachia Local Government Area, military personnel arrested a suspected criminal identified as Jacob.

The suspect was allegedly found in possession of 1 fabricated pistol and 7 rounds of ammunition, and he remains in military custody to assist with an ongoing investigation.