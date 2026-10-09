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Tropical Storm Rachel prompted a tropical storm watch for San Diego County in the United States on October 9, 2026, with forecasters warning of coastal flooding, strong winds and periods of heavy rain on Sunday.

The US National Weather Service in San Diego said the watch covered the county’s coastal areas, valleys, mountains and deserts. The alert signals the possibility of tropical storm conditions; it is not a tropical storm warning.

Okay News reports that the National Hurricane Center issued the watch at 7:56 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, or 2:56 p.m. UTC, on Friday. Its coastal watch extended from the US-Mexico border north to the San Diego-Orange County line.

“The main concerns with Tropical Storm Rachel are coastal flooding, wind, and periods of heavy rain,” the weather service said in its 8:22 a.m. local statement.

The hurricane centre’s 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time advisory, issued at 6:00 p.m. UTC, kept the watch unchanged. Rachel was about 800 miles southwest of San Diego, with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, and was moving northeast at 5 mph.

The hurricane centre’s Friday morning forecast showed the system approaching northern Baja California and southern California late Saturday, with inland movement expected on Sunday, October 11. Forecasters said uncertainty remained over the track.

The weather service said swells, wind waves and high morning tides would increase the risk of coastal flooding. The hurricane centre also warned that rain associated with Rachel could cause flash and urban flooding across parts of the southwestern United States.

The weather service urged residents to review emergency plans and supplies, follow local officials’ instructions and monitor official forecasts for changes.