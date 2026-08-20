Trump Announces ‘Crushing’ Economic Measures Against Iran

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WASHINGTON, US – President Donald Trump has announced what he described as the “most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country”, targeting Iran and warning other countries against providing support to Tehran.

Trump made the announcement in a statement posted on his social media platform, accusing the Islamic Republic of Iran of failing to take advantage of opportunities to negotiate a deal with his administration.

Okay News reports that Trump described the planned measures as “economic warfare and isolation on an unprecedented scale”, while calling on US allies to support efforts to isolate Iran.

“No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me. Tragically, for them, they have failed to take it,” Trump said.

He claimed that Iran’s navy and air force had been destroyed and that its military factories had been reduced to rubble, while describing the country’s currency as “worthless” and its economy as being “hanging by a thread”.

Trump also warned countries and businesses that provide economic support to Iran that they could face severe consequences from the United States.

He specifically cited oil smuggling, financial swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries and front companies as activities that he said must stop.

“Any country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face tremendous economic consequences,” Trump said.

The US president described the planned action as an “economic D-Day” and urged American allies to join Washington in isolating Iran.

Trump also reiterated his position that Iran must not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon, saying the measures would target Tehran’s ability to project power and support militant activity abroad.