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WASHINGTON, United States – United States President Donald J. Trump has announced that the United States government has entered into a landmark trilateral security agreement with the Kingdom of Denmark and the autonomous government of Greenland, granting Washington permanent authority over defense and strategic security operations across the Arctic territory, diplomatic correspondents confirmed in Washington on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

The announcement represents a consequential development in Arctic geopolitical alignment, with the American president asserting that the diplomatic arrangement resolves longstanding United States strategic concerns across the polar region without incurring financial costs to the American federal treasury.

Okay News reports that in an official declaration released on Saturday, President Trump revealed that bilateral and multilateral consultations conducted at his direction had established binding commitments guaranteeing the United States military unfettered operational latitude to safeguard Greenland and North American continental defense in perpetuity.

Under the provisions outlined in the declaration, foreign adversaries are explicitly prohibited from establishing military installations, maintaining armed personnel deployments, or executing sensitive commercial and infrastructural investments across Greenland without the express written authorization of the United States government.

“For over 100 years, Presidents have known the strategic importance of Greenland, but NONE of them were able to do anything about it,” President Trump stated. “I am proud to be the President that permanently and conclusively addressed this very important situation. This is an ‘Infinite Life’ Agreement, there is no end! We are very honored and proud of what has just taken place, and everything agreed to today will be cherished by the American People.”

The President indicated that the United States will immediately begin deploying expanded armed forces personnel and constructing new operational installations in designated sectors across the territory, pledging close collaboration with Greenlandic authorities and indigenous communities throughout the infrastructure execution phase.

“We will immediately begin the process of developing a large Military presence in the appropriate part of Greenland, of which there are many,” the statement noted. “We will work with the people of Greenland in its development and construction. This solution is a great one for the United States of America, Denmark, Greenland, and all of our Allies.”

The strategic expanse of Greenland, which already hosts the United States military’s northernmost installation at Pituffik Space Base, occupies a critical corridor in the North Atlantic and Arctic circles, serving as an early-warning missile tracking threshold and an increasingly contested maritime route amid melting polar ice caps and rising competition over vast untapped critical mineral deposits.

Describing the agreement as a historic achievement for American defense posture, President Trump affirmed that the pact establishes an enduring framework that secures the region against foreign encroachment while advancing mutual economic and security interests across the North Atlantic alliance.