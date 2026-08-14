WASHINGTON, D.C., United States – President Donald Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to allow construction of his planned $400 million White House ballroom to continue, arguing that the project is necessary for presidential security and should not require further approval from Congress.

The emergency request was filed on Friday after lower courts repeatedly ruled that Trump could not proceed with the project on his own. Okay News reports that the latest ruling, issued by a federal appeals court in Washington on August 7, ordered the administration to stop above-ground construction at the site of the former East Wing.

US Solicitor General John Sauer argued that the project is necessary to protect Trump and future presidents, citing several attempts on Trump’s life in recent years. He said stopping construction could also interfere with a security facility being built beneath the ballroom.

The administration argues that Congress has already given the president authority to make alterations and improvements to the White House and its grounds. It described the lower court’s order as an improper interference with presidential authority.

The appeals court, however, said Congress must decide whether a major reconstruction of the White House can proceed, ruling that the president did not have the authority to undertake the project unilaterally.

The lawsuit was filed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which argues that Congress has not given the president unrestricted power to redesign or reconstruct the White House.

The lower courts have allowed construction of a sophisticated security bunker beneath the planned ballroom to continue, but the Trump administration told the Supreme Court that this is not enough because the ballroom structure is designed to protect the facility below it.

Construction of the above-ground structure began in the spring and has already progressed significantly, with concrete columns, steel reinforcement and heavy construction equipment visible at the site.

The proposed ballroom would cover about 89,000 square feet, making it substantially larger than the 55,000-square-foot Executive Mansion, the main building of the White House.

Trump has said he wants the project completed by summer 2028. His administration warned the Supreme Court that stopping construction at its current stage could create additional security risks and damage the partially completed structure.

The administration also said the ballroom’s design draws inspiration from the US Supreme Court building, particularly its Corinthian columns. The columns are being made from Indiana limestone and carved in Italy, according to Sauer’s filing.