CALI, Colombia – The United States has pledged $1 billion in assistance to Colombia following the inauguration of new President Abelardo de la Espriella, who has promised an aggressive campaign against organised crime and drug trafficking.

Okay News reports that the US State Department described the funding as part of a security package designed to advance shared objectives, including combating organised crime and curbing illegal immigration. The move signals closer ties between Washington and Bogotá after US President Donald Trump backed de la Espriella during Colombia’s election campaign.

De la Espriella was sworn in on Friday in Cali rather than the capital, Bogotá, in a move intended to highlight his determination to confront armed groups operating in western Colombia. In his inaugural address, he pledged an “all-out war” against what he described as narco-terrorism and vowed to use the military and other state institutions to restore security.

The new president has promised a major departure from the policies of his left-wing predecessor, Gustavo Petro, including an end to peace negotiations with armed groups and the construction of large prisons. He also announced that Colombia would join the Shield of the Americas, a security partnership established with Trump’s backing.

Washington welcomed the decision and said it was prepared to support Colombia in confronting criminal and narco-terrorist organisations. The US also said closer cooperation on border security would help address illegal immigration, while de la Espriella’s economic policies could create opportunities to expand trade and investment between the two countries.

The inauguration was attended by a US delegation led by then-acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FIFA President Gianni Infantino. De la Espriella, a former lawyer who represented clients including drug-trafficking paramilitaries and other high-profile figures, has faced criticism over his confrontational political style and warnings that his approach could further deepen Colombia’s political divisions.