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DUBLIN, Ireland – United States President Donald Trump has broken with decades of delicate American diplomatic neutrality by publicly endorsing the reunification of the Republic of Ireland and British-governed Northern Ireland, declaring that a united Irish state would be a “fantastic thing” during a bilateral visit to Dublin on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

The remarks, delivered following bilateral discussions with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin at Farmleigh House in Phoenix Park, drew an immediate and sharp rebuff from the British government in London, escalating cross-Atlantic diplomatic tensions over the constitutional future of Northern Ireland.

Okay News reports that when questioned by international correspondents on the island’s political partition, Trump openly threw his diplomatic weight behind ending British sovereignty in Northern Ireland, predicting that political integration between the European Union member state and the British province is inevitable.

“Well, I don’t want to cause any problems, but I will tell you, I’d love to see it unified,” Trump told reporters in Dublin. “The way I look at it, it’s going to happen eventually… I think it would be a fantastic thing. Now the UK will have something to say about it… but I think it would be a great thing.”

The explicit intervention upends long-standing United States foreign policy decorum established under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, where successive American administrations served as cautious, neutral guarantors of peace rather than partisan advocates on Northern Ireland’s constitutional sovereignty.

The British government reacted swiftly to the statements, with the office of Prime Minister Andy Burnham issuing an official response affirming that constitutional change remains governed strictly by the consent of the people of Northern Ireland under international treaties.

Downing Street stated that there is currently no majority public support for a border referendum in Northern Ireland, clarifying that the British government will not authorize a plebiscite on Irish reunification until verifiable democratic polling demonstrates a decisive shift in public sentiment.

Trump’s high-profile weekend journey to Ireland was arranged primarily to attend the Irish Open golf championship hosted at his resort property on the Atlantic coastline in Doonbeg, County Clare, alongside high-level diplomatic meetings with Irish state leadership in the capital.

During the press briefing, the American leader also touched on wider international crises, expressing optimism that the military conflict between the United States and Iran that began on February 28 would conclude in the near future, which he claimed would cause global crude oil prices to decline rapidly.

Trump defended the military operation against Tehran, asserting that intelligence showed Iranian authorities were two weeks away from completing a nuclear weapon that would have endangered regional and global security.

Turning to North American commerce, Trump projected optimism regarding the contentious tariff disputes between Washington and Ottawa, stating that Canada is eager to conclude a trade agreement and forecasting that a bilateral settlement to protect American agricultural exports could be finalized soon.

However, it was his unprecedented comments on Irish unity that reverberated loudest across European capitals, reigniting historical debates across London, Belfast, and Dublin regarding the geopolitical boundaries of the United Kingdom.