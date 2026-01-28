Trump Brings Nicki Minaj, Kevin O’Leary On Stage to Promote ‘Baby Savings’ Accounts

US President Donald Trump caused a stir at a White House event after inviting rapper Nicki Minaj and entrepreneur Kevin O’Leary on stage to help promote a new federal savings scheme for children. The programme offers $1,000 investment accounts for babies born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, with funds locked until the child turns 18.

During a lengthy speech at Washington’s Mellon Auditorium, Trump praised Minaj as the “most successful female rapper in history” and revealed she had invested “hundreds of thousands of dollars” into the accounts for children of her fans. Okay News reports that Minaj, who openly declared herself Trump’s “No. 1 fan,” said public criticism of her support only strengthened her resolve, adding that “God is protecting” the president.

Kevin O’Leary, a Shark Tank star and businessman, also addressed the audience, thanking Trump for pro-business policies and stressing that entrepreneurs create most US jobs. Trump later jokingly described the celebrity appearances as a brief “interlude,” saying it was more entertaining than sticking strictly to his prepared remarks.