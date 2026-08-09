Trump Campaign, White House Remove Taylor Swift Songs From Videos

WASHINGTON, United States – Songs by pop star Taylor Swift have been removed from some social media videos posted by US President Donald Trump’s campaign and the White House after the administration used her music in several recent posts.

Okay News reports that the Trump campaign used two Swift songs on its TikTok account over the past week, including one video featuring rewritten references to titles from her music catalogue. The White House and Swift’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Swift has not recently commented on Trump but endorsed his Democratic rival, then-Vice President Kamala Harris, during the 2024 presidential election. She also criticised Trump during the 2020 campaign, while Trump has repeatedly attacked the singer on social media.

One recent Trump campaign video used Swift’s music alongside footage of the president interacting with children, attending a UFC event and appearing at a political rally. The campaign also previously used her songs in other social media posts, including content related to Trump’s presidency and administration.

The use of Swift’s music comes amid wider disputes between artists and the Trump administration over music licensing and political messaging. Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande are among artists who have publicly objected to their music being used by the administration.

The White House previously used Swift’s “High Infidelity” in a video showing members of the Artemis II crew meeting Trump. Another White House TikTok post used “The Fate of Ophelia” alongside images of US landmarks, flags and Trump.

Trump has maintained a hostile public stance toward Swift since she endorsed Harris, including posting that he “HATE[s]” the singer. The latest removal of her songs comes as the administration continues to use popular music in social media posts promoting Trump’s policies, activities and public appearances.