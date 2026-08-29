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WASHINGTON, United States – Donald Trump launched a sharp critique of major American cable television networks on Saturday, August 29, 2026, alleging that CNN and MSNBC are locked in a “death spiral” of declining viewership, while offering rare praise to CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten over his analysis of historical presidential polling.

In a statement published on his Truth Social platform, Trump took aim at cable news ratings while highlighting recent data segments aired by the network that tracked his popularity across historical presidential rankings.

Okay News reports that Trump singled out Enten—who regularly presents statistical breakdowns of political polling and electoral trends on CNN—as the standout figure on the network.

“CNN is in a DEATH SPIRAL, and so is MSNOW, the new name for MSDNC — Literally, nobody is watching either Network!” Trump wrote. “The best person on CNN is Pollster Harry Enten, because he was willing to show that Donald J. Trump is six times more popular than Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, or any other President — He’s got Credibility (Don’t fire him!).”

The remarks followed on-air segments where Enten examined surveys measuring voter admiration for past and present Republican presidents, in which survey data indicated Trump commanded roughly 53 percent support among Republican respondents, far outdistancing historical figures including Ronald Reagan at 18 percent and Abraham Lincoln at eight percent.

Trump argued that while MSNBC faces irreparable decline, CNN retains underlying value that could be restored through sweeping management and on-air personnel adjustments.

“CNN can be turned around with new Leadership and Anchors (MSNOW cannot!), because a Great Brand can never truly be destroyed!” Trump added.

The public commentary represents a notable moment in Trump’s long-running engagement with television media networks, where he has frequently criticized news coverage and broadcast executives while amplifying specific analytical segments favorable to his political standing.