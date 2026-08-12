Trump Confirms Secret Plane Swap After Threat to Air Force One

WASHINGTON, United States – United States President Donald Trump confirmed on August 11, 2026, that he secretly switched aircraft while on the ground in Turkey on July 8, 2026, following a threat to his life.

Okay News reports that Donald Trump addressed reporters during a press gaggle after The Washington Post reported on August 10, 2026, that the president was moved off Air Force One inside a catering container to board a smaller United States Air Force plane. Donald Trump said, “I guess there was a threat out there. I didn’t really ask too much about it.”

Approximately 12 journalists traveling in a separate section of Air Force One were unaware of the aircraft swap and departed Turkey on the plane despite an apparent threat from Iran. Donald Trump said, “Any consequential president has a lot of threats,” adding, “I don’t worry about anything, to be honest. Whatever it is, you know my attitude: ‘Whatever.’”

The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel had briefed the United States about a potential shoulder-to-air missile strike on Air Force One. United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio was among senior officials and staff who remained on the primary aircraft during takeoff, when the Secret Service ordered window shades to be lowered.

Following the disclosure, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, for Congress to be briefed on the Iranian threats and the extraordinary measures taken to move Donald Trump out of Turkey.

The flight to the NATO summit had previously involved a luxury Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar, which lacked anti-missile security systems, prompting the use of Air Force One. Similar presidential aircraft switches occurred in 2000 under President Bill Clinton during travel between India and Pakistan, and in 2023 during President Joe Biden‘s covert visit to Ukraine.