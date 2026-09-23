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NEW YORK, United States — United States President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, that the United States will begin referring to artificial intelligence as “super intelligence” in official government documents.

Okay News reports that Donald Trump made the statement while addressing the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, arguing that the word “artificial” makes intelligence sound fake.

“The use of the word artificial makes intelligence fake. It makes it sound fake, and it is not fake. It’s actually amazing, but we have to be careful,” Trump said.

The President said official government records would adopt the updated phrasing.

“From this point forward, all of United States documents and hopefully the world’s will be changed to use the much more accurate term super, as opposed to artificial,” Trump said. “So it’s super intelligence. In other words, welcome to the new world of super intelligence — SI. Let’s see if that goes. It sounds much better.”

During the address, Trump rejected proposals for international regulations on the technology, stating that the United States would focus on advancing development. He dismissed concerns raised by critics regarding the risks of advanced systems.

“These are the same people that are now saying that AI is going to kill us all, that robots are going to attack us, and that everything is going to be a total disaster,” Trump said. “Whoever wins SI, whoever wins super intelligence, wins. That’s the group that wins. And we’re leading now over China by a lot and everyone else, and we’re going to keep it that way.”

He added that his administration would not constrain the growth of the sector, which he described as potentially exceeding the impact of the Industrial Revolution or the internet.

“We will only encourage super intelligence. We’re going to encourage it, not rein it in,” Trump said, noting that oversight would be handled through the United States Department of Justice and other law enforcement agencies. “The United States leads the world in super intelligence and will continue to do so safely and responsibly.”

In technological research, the term superintelligence describes a hypothetical system that surpasses human capabilities, differing from the administrative renaming proposed by the administration.