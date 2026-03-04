Trump Dismisses Concerns Over Iran’s World Cup 2026 Participation Amid Middle East Tensions

Washington, United States – United States President Donald Trump has expressed indifference about whether Iran’s national football team will participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as rising tensions in the Middle East cast doubt on the team’s ability to compete internationally.

In an interview with the political news outlet Politico on Tuesday, President Trump said, “I really don’t care,” regarding Iran’s potential involvement in the tournament. He added, “I think Iran is a very badly defeated country. They’re running on fumes.”

Questions about Iran’s participation have intensified following a series of military strikes and retaliatory attacks in the Gulf region. On Saturday, the United States and Israel carried out coordinated strikes on Iranian targets. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on American and allied facilities, raising fears of a broader regional conflict and creating uncertainty over whether Iranian officials, athletes, and supporters would be allowed entry into the United States, one of the host nations for the tournament.

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), the global governing body of football, has traditionally sought to keep politics separate from the World Cup. Iran had previously qualified for the competition and is scheduled to face the national teams of New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt in the group stage.

However, Mehdi Taj, president of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran, recently indicated that the current security situation could influence the country’s ability to participate. He told the Iranian sports media outlet Varzesh3, “What is certain is that after this attack, we cannot be expected to look forward to the World Cup with hope.”

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be the first edition held across three countries and is expected to attract millions of fans from around the world. The question of Iran’s participation adds a new layer of uncertainty to the tournament’s international significance, highlighting the intersection of global sports and geopolitical tensions.

Okay News reports that this situation will be closely monitored by FIFA, international media, and football fans worldwide as the tournament approaches.