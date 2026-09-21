Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

WASHINGTON, United States – United States President Donald J. Trump has responded forcefully to a joint First Amendment lawsuit filed against his administration by major news organizations CNN, MS NOW, and POLITICO, rejecting claims that the executive branch is suppressing press freedom and arguing instead that the White House is taking necessary measures against what he described as a pervasive national security threat, White House correspondents confirmed in Washington on Monday afternoon, September 21, 2026.

The President’s intervention follows an official notification delivered earlier on Monday by the three media organizations, who initiated federal court proceedings in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia to challenge the abrupt revocation of their correspondents’ press passes and their exclusion from White House grounds over the weekend.

Okay News reports that in an official statement released on Monday, President Trump dismissed the media coalition’s claims of an assault on constitutional rights, asserting that his administration’s actions are directed solely at combating coordinated misinformation in public reporting.

“The White House is not instituting an assault on the Free Press, something which I cherish,” President Trump declared in his statement. “It is instituting an assault on the FAKE NEWS, something that has grown like Cancer in our beloved United States of America. It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control. It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The contentious dispute escalated after White House security personnel confiscated credentials from CNN reporter Betsy Klein, MS NOW correspondent Akayla Gardner, and Politico journalist Cheyenne Haslett, barring them from standard press briefings and excluding the networks from participating in White House pool coverage.

In their joint filing, the three newsrooms contended that the revocation of credentials without notice, standard administrative procedure, or due process constitutes unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination, violating established legal protections that prevent the federal government from retaliating against journalists over the tone or critical substance of their reporting.

By framing critical coverage as an active national security hazard, the President’s response sets up a direct confrontation between executive authority over facility access and constitutional guarantees of an independent press free from state interference.

Constitutional attorneys representing the media coalition indicated that they will proceed with an emergency application for a preliminary injunction before a federal judge in Washington, seeking the immediate reinstatement of the reporters’ credentials and unfettered access to executive press operations.