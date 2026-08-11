WASHINGTON, United States: United States President Donald Trump was secretly transported from Turkey to Britain on a small military aircraft on July 8 following a reported assassination threat from Iran.

The Washington Post and The New York Times published reports on Tuesday, August 11, detailing the covert operation. Okay News reports that White House communications director Steve Cheung confirmed the use of high-level security protocols during the trip. “As the president has said recently, there are many enemies of America who have their sights on him, and we use every tool at our disposal to address those threats,” Cheung said.

The operation occurred during a NATO summit in Ankara. Trump initially boarded the older Air Force One in view of television cameras before being moved to another aircraft using an airport catering truck. A US official stated that a credible threat prompted the transfer.

Journalists in the travelling press pool and some White House staff were unaware of the location change. The media and other personnel flew separately on the older Boeing 747 and were instructed to keep their window shades closed during the flight to RAF Mildenhall in Britain.

When asked by reporters about the closed window shades, Trump said they were “probably on a dangerous flight.” Trump added, “But if I go, you go. Right?”

The covert aircraft arrived in Britain at approximately 10:20pm local time. Trump was transported to the older presidential aircraft before publicly disembarking at 10:56pm.