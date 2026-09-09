Trump Gives $45,000 Cash Gift to White House Executive Assistant

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WASHINGTON, United States — United States President Donald Trump has provided a $45,000 (₦67,500,000) cash gift to his executive assistant Natalie Harp, according to financial disclosure reports cited by American media on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

The Washington Post reported the transaction after examining federal filings submitted by White House staff. Okay News reports that United States President Donald Trump issued the payments to Natalie Harp and two other White House employees, Margo Martin and Chamberlain Harris, who each recorded similar financial disbursements.

The three employees designated the funds as a “Cash Gift for Holidays” on their official administrative filings. Natalie Harp serves as special assistant and executive assistant to United States President Donald Trump, earning an annual base salary of $150,000 (₦225,000,000), according to an annual personnel report submitted to the United States Congress.

Natalie Harp has maintained an active role assisting United States President Donald Trump during his second presidential term, managing digital communications and physical document printing.

A White House spokesperson stated that the disbursements align with a “longstanding practice of giving Christmas gifts to people in his orbit, including at times employees and aides”.

The official added that the monetary gifts were independent of official government responsibilities and were “entirely permissible under relevant legal and ethical standards”.