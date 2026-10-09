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United States President Donald Trump has established an inquiry into allegations that Federal Reserve Governor Lisa DeNell Cook made false statements in mortgage documents, with a White House hearing scheduled for November 5, 2026.

A presidential memorandum dated October 7 directs a three-member committee to assess whether grounds exist to remove Cook from the governing board of the US central bank. The memorandum establishes a process; it does not announce a finding of wrongdoing or a removal decision.

Cook’s lawyers told Axios they doubted the hearing’s legitimacy, saying Trump had already decided to dismiss her regardless of the evidence.

Okay News reports that the committee comprises the president’s economic policy assistant and the heads of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Office of Government Ethics.

The hearing will be closed to the public, transcribed and limited to four hours. Cook is to receive the evidence beforehand and may submit written material, present arguments and be questioned with her legal counsel.

The inquiry follows the US Supreme Court’s June 29 ruling denying the administration’s request to lift an injunction that prevented Cook’s earlier removal.

In its opinion, the court said Cook was entitled to notice of the allegations and an opportunity to respond before a termination decision. It did not resolve the underlying mortgage allegations in that ruling.

Cook has disputed the effort to remove her. In a June 29 statement published by Democracy Defenders Fund, which represents her alongside Lowell & Associates, she said: “This was never about mortgage documents signed years before I became a Federal Reserve governor.”

She said the attempted removal was politically motivated and defended the central bank’s independence in setting monetary policy.

Under the new memorandum, Cook may submit a post-hearing statement by November 10. The committee must then send Trump its findings and a recommendation on whether there is cause for removal.