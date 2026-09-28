Trump Offered to Sell Weapons to China, US Ambassador Claims

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WASHINGTON, United States — United States President Donald Trump offered to sell arms to China’s President Xi Jinping in response to concerns regarding US weapon sales to Taiwan, US Ambassador to China David Perdue revealed during a television interview on Sunday, September 27, 2026.

Okay News reports that David Perdue made the disclosure during an interview on Fox News, stating that the issue was raised during Xi’s visit to the United States.

“President Trump continues to say, ‘Hey, we sell arms to other people around the world.’ He actually asked President Xi — would he like to buy some? — at one point,” Perdue said. He added, “There are continuing conversations about other sales, (Trump) and President Xi talk about that every time they get together.”

The United States Department of State issued a statement to the New York Times clarifying that “US law prohibits arms sales to China and there is no offer or plan to sell arms to China.” White House officials also stated to the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal that no plans exist to sell weapons to China, while the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Agence France-Presse.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not directly address the comments on Monday, September 28, 2026, but stated that China has “always strengthened its national defense capabilities based on its own needs, and remains committed to maintaining world peace and stability.”

Washington previously approved an $11.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan in December, which Perdue noted was a sale of “more arms to Taiwan than any other president since 1979.” However, the US paused a $14 billion weapons purchase by Taiwan in May, with Trump describing it as a negotiating chip in discussions with Beijing.

Both leaders confirmed plans to meet again at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, in November and at the Group of 20 forum at Trump’s Doral resort in Miami in December.