Trump Refuses to Apologize After Posting Racist Video Targeting the Obamas

US President Donald Trump has declined to apologize after sharing a racist video that depicted former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama in a deeply offensive manner.

Okay News reports that the clip, which quickly sparked backlash from both Democrats and members of Trump’s own party, was later deleted from his Truth Social account, an uncommon move for the president.

The video was part of a late-night series of posts pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 US election. Responding to reporters, Trump claimed he did not watch the full clip before sharing it and insisted he had nothing to regret, even as criticism mounted over what many described as an unmistakably racist portrayal.

The incident has further intensified concerns about Trump’s repeated use of inflammatory content and rhetoric, especially involving race, with critics warning that such actions continue to deepen political and social divisions in the United States.