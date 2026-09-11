Trump Rejects Saudi Request for Military Strikes on Houthis

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WASHINGTON, D.C. — United States President Donald Trump rejected a request from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to conduct military strikes against Houthi fighters in Yemen, according to a report published by news outlet Axios on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

Okay News reports that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman initiated two phone calls to Donald Trump on Thursday, September 10, 2026, first to outline the military situation as Houthi forces moved toward the coastal city of Mokha and again several hours later to explicitly request United States military strikes, which Donald Trump declined.

The request from Saudi Arabia followed a large-scale military offensive launched last week by Iran-backed Houthi forces against Saudi Arabia-backed government troops in northern Yemen, resulting in hundreds of casualties.

Following the offensive, Saudi Arabia executed dozens of airstrikes against targets in Yemen, including two strikes hitting an airport on Friday, September 11, 2026, according to Houthi media statements.

The United States declined direct kinetic involvement, but one official cited by Axios stated that Washington will supply Saudi Arabia with intelligence on Houthi targets and positioning data.

More than 200 United States military personnel are currently stationed inside Saudi Arabia to deliver non-kinetic support, according to official statements.

The government of Saudi Arabia previously announced in July 2026 that it possessed the operational capacity to manage the Houthi threat without foreign assistance.

On Friday, September 11, 2026, Houthi fighters seized control of a key Red Sea island located within the Bab al-Mandeb strait, securing control over a commercial shipping corridor used for Saudi Arabia crude exports.

The escalation in Yemen coincides with broader regional conflict following joint United States and Israel strikes on Iran, which prompted Iran to establish a naval blockade at the Strait of Hormuz.

Following the waterway disruptions, global crude oil benchmarks surged, with both Brent North Sea Crude and United States West Texas Intermediate trading above $100 per barrel on Friday, September 11, 2026.

United States Central Command Commander General Brad Cooper arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, September 10, 2026, to hold bilateral coordination meetings with Saudi Arabia defense leadership.