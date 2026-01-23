Trump Revokes Canada’s Invitation to ‘Board of Peace’ After PM Carney’s Speech

United States President Donald Trump has publicly announced the withdrawal of Canada’s invitation to join his newly established “Board of Peace.” The decision comes just days after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a high-profile speech criticizing current US foreign policy and warning of a “rupture” in the global order.

Okay News reports that Trump made the announcement early Friday, January 23, 2026, via his Truth Social platform. Addressing the Canadian leader directly, Trump wrote, “Dear Prime Minister Carney: Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining.” He went on to describe the initiative as “the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled,” ending the post with his signature dismissal: “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

It remains unclear whether a formal diplomatic missive was transmitted to Ottawa or if the social media post serves as the official notice. Trump provided no specific reason for the sudden reversal in the post, though the timing strongly suggests it is a retaliation against Carney’s recent comments. In his speech, the Canadian Prime Minister urged the world’s “middle powers” to unite against coercion from superpowers, a stance widely interpreted as a rebuke of Trump’s “America First” doctrine. Trump had previously retorted to the speech by stating, “Canada lives because of the United States.”

Interestingly, Ottawa had not publicly indicated whether it intended to join the board prior to the revocation. The initiative, which Trump formally launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday, has already secured commitments from 24 nations, including Argentina, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Turkey. Leaders such as Javier Milei and Viktor Orbán joined Trump on stage for the signing, though questions remain regarding which members have agreed to the reported $1 billion contribution required for permanent membership.