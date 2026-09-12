Trump Says Houthis Asked US Not to Intervene in Yemen Conflict

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DUBLIN, Ireland — United States President Donald Trump stated on September 12, 2026, that Yemen’s Houthi fighters requested that Washington not intervene after the group seized a shipping corridor linking Europe and Asia.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Dublin, Ireland, Donald Trump made the statement following a military offensive in which Houthi forces captured three strategic islands and took control of Yemen’s entire Red Sea coast. Okay News reports that Donald Trump said, “The Houthis called us and they don’t want to fight with us.”

Donald Trump added, “They don’t want us to go after them,” and stated that “everything’s gonna work out fine and dandy” in the region.

The conflict follows a drone and missile attack by Houthi forces against Saudi Arabian oil facilities earlier in the week. Saudi Arabia relies on the Red Sea maritime shipping route after an Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz halted its exports through the Persian Gulf.

According to a report by United States news outlet Axios, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Donald Trump by telephone twice on September 10, 2026, to request United States military strikes against Houthi forces. Donald Trump, who referred to Mohammed bin Salman as a “friend,” declined the request.