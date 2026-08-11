WASHINGTON, D.C., United States – U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly defended FIFA President Gianni Infantino, warning that removing the football chief would be a “terrible mistake” amid growing pressure from international football confederations.

The global backlash against Infantino followed a canceled proposal known as FIFA Forward Enterprise, which sought to sell a 21 percent stake in tournament commercial rights to private investment firm Thrive Eternal. According to Okay News reports, regional governing bodies including UEFA, Concacaf, and the Asian Football Confederation issued a joint statement accusing Infantino of breaking administrative trust, sparking early discussions regarding potential breakaway events.

Defending Infantino on social media, Trump praised his leadership during the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, asserting that future tournaments would not match its financial success under different management. The investment firm involved in the scrapped deal is headed by Joshua Kushner, whose brother Jared Kushner is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

Despite Trump’s vocal support, opposition within the sport remains strong, with the United States Soccer Federation joining European and Asian governing bodies in calling for meaningful administrative changes within FIFA’s executive leadership.