Trump Slams Grammy Awards, Threatens Lawsuit Over Trevor Noah’s Comment

US President Donald Trump has criticised the Grammy Awards, describing the ceremony as “virtually unwatchable” and accusing its host, Trevor Noah, of making a false and defamatory remark about him during the event. The comments have reignited debate over political references in major entertainment ceremonies.

In a post on his Truth Social account, President Trump labelled the Grammys as one of the “worst” award shows, adding that broadcaster CBS was fortunate to no longer air what he called “garbage.” He also took a swipe at Trevor Noah’s hosting, unfavourably comparing him to late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel.

Okay News reports that Trump’s reaction followed a joke by Noah that mentioned Trump and former President Bill Clinton in connection with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump firmly denied the claim, stating that he had never visited Epstein’s private island or had any involvement with him.

The President warned that he was considering legal action against Noah, insisting the remark was incorrect and defamatory. He added that past legal battles with media figures had turned out well for him, suggesting his lawyers could pursue damages if necessary.