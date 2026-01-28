Trump Threatens “Far Worse” Action as American Naval Armada Heads for Iran

United States President Donald Trump has announced that a large American naval force is heading toward Iran, issuing a fresh warning that any future military action against Tehran would be significantly more severe than previous strikes if diplomatic efforts fail. The statement has heightened international concerns over rising tensions between the two countries.

Okay News reports that President Trump made the disclosure via a post on his TruthSocial platform, describing the deployment as a “massive armada” moving with speed and purpose. According to him, the fleet is led by the US aircraft carrier *Abraham Lincoln* and is prepared to carry out its mission swiftly if the situation escalates.

Trump said the naval force currently en route to the region is larger than previous military deployments ordered under his administration, including those sent during tensions with Venezuela. He stressed that while the United States remains open to negotiations, Iran must agree to a deal that permanently rules out the development of nuclear weapons.

In his remarks, the US president urged Iranian leaders to return to the negotiating table, saying a fair and balanced agreement would benefit all sides. He maintained that Washington’s primary demand remains a complete halt to Iran’s pursuit of nuclear arms, describing it as non-negotiable.

Trump also referenced a previous US military operation in June, known as “Operation Midnight Hammer,” which he claimed caused extensive damage to Iran’s strategic facilities. He warned that any future strike would be “far worse” if Iran refuses to reach an agreement with the United States.

The latest comments come amid renewed military and diplomatic strain in the Middle East, with analysts warning that aggressive rhetoric and troop movements could increase the risk of miscalculation. The deployment of a major naval force is being closely watched by allies and rivals alike.

So far, Iranian authorities have not officially responded to Trump’s latest warning. However, the development adds to an already volatile geopolitical environment, as the international community continues to monitor efforts to prevent further conflict and stabilize the region.