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NEW YORK, UNITED STATES — US President Donald Trump revealed that US and Iranian officials held talks on September 22, 2026, for the first time in months, even as he addressed the United Nations on whether to eliminate Iran.

Okay News reports that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attended a three-hour meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Speaking during the 81st United Nations General Assembly, Trump questioned whether to make a deal or destroy the country. “I have a big decision to make — will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country? Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival?” Trump said.

Iranian media reported that Araghchi provided terms to Witkoff for opening the Strait of Hormuz. State news agency IRIB reported Araghchi said, “the immediate lifting of the (US) naval blockade, the prompt payment of all Iranian assets that have been frozen, and an end to the war on all resistance fronts.”

Witkoff stated on X on September 22, 2026, that mediators “shuttled between the two sides throughout the day” and “successfully completed a round of discussions that we hope will prove constructive and promising.”

The discussions marked the first in-person meetings between officials from both nations since US Vice President JD Vance met Iranian officials in Switzerland in June 2026.

The conflict, which Trump stated would end quickly after launching on February 28, 2026, continues following a broken ceasefire in April 2026.