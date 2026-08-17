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WASHINGTON, United States – US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Oman if the US ally interferes with Washington’s efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to Fox News.

Trump made the threat during a phone interview with Fox News reporter Trey Yingst as Oman and Iran continued separate negotiations over reopening the strategic waterway. Okay News reports that Trump said the US would attack Oman if it “gets in the way” of his administration’s efforts.

The warning came hours after Iran said it had reached an understanding with Oman on a route for ships to transit the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said both sides had agreed on a map of the transit route and would finalise details before issuing a joint statement.

The strait, located between Iran and Oman, is a critical route for global energy supplies. Before the conflict, about one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passed through the waterway.

Oman has maintained that it is neutral in the conflict while playing a central role in efforts to negotiate with Tehran. The country has also come under attack during the conflict, despite its role as a US partner and regional mediator.

Trump also told Fox News that Washington had established a direct backchannel with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). An IRGC spokesman rejected the claim, saying there were no talks between the organisation and US officials.

The latest tensions come as a 60-day US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding expires. The agreement, signed in June, was intended to support a ceasefire and negotiations over issues including Iran’s nuclear programme and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The arrangement later broke down after military strikes resumed. Trump said in July that the ceasefire was over, while Tehran subsequently described the agreement as suspended.

Iranian officials have said a full reopening of the strait could depend on compensation from Washington for what Tehran describes as violations of the agreement. Reuters previously reported that Iran was seeking fees of between 5% and 7% of cargo values from vessels using the waterway.

Trump said he was not rushing to end the conflict and urged Iran to surrender. He also reiterated on Truth Social that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains his administration’s primary objective.

The dispute over the strait comes as shipping through the waterway remains severely disrupted, with the conflict continuing to put pressure on global energy markets. The outcome of the US and Iran’s stalled negotiations could determine whether commercial traffic returns to the vital route.